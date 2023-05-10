Know Your Defender - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Phelan Marcy

“Meet U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Phelan Marcy, an integrated electronic warfare Airman assigned to the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron. Recently deployed to Croatia in support of #DefenderEurope, Marcy originally joined the Air Force for career opportunities.

"Looking back at it now, getting out of my hometown was the best decision of my life”, Marcy said. “Life is really good right now.”

After arriving to Croatia, the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron has worked alongside U.S., Croatian, and Romanian allies during #SwiftResponse 23, one of multiple DEFENDER 23 exercises, and the premier military crisis response training events for multinational airborne forces in the world.

Marcy is moved by his sense of service to his country, and his commitment to self-improvement in DEFENDER 23, an example to the next generation of NATO soldiers. “For the first time in my life I'm just trying to be of service”, Marcy said. “I’m very blessed and very grateful to be here.”

DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercises focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,800 U.S. and 15,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. Vincent Wilson)

