U.S. Army gains new Soldier, father couldn’t be prouder

Lt. Col. Todd Cheney, deputy garrison chaplain for U.S Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz in Baumholder, Germany, (right) stands by his son, Private 1st Class Kyle Cheney, who recently joined the U.S. Army and is stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (Photo credit: Kristin Cheney)

