Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day dinner

    Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day dinner

    PLEASANT HILL, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USCGC Tern (WPB 87343)

    Members from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern (WPB 87343) pose for a picture with Tern Navy League sponsors following a Navy League of the United States Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day dinner at Zio Fraedo's on December 7, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 04:53
    Photo ID: 7796129
    VIRIN: 171207-G-SQ148-001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 0 B
    Location: PLEASANT HILL, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day dinner, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joseph Blinsky
    USCGC Tern (WPB 87343)
    James Harbuck
    Barbara Harbuck
    Pete Van Putten
    Connie Van Putten

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT