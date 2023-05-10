Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor of the Quarter, Petty Officer 2nd Class Crichton

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USCGC Tern (WPB 87343)

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Elisabeth Crichton, a Culinary Specialist, poses for a picture with Lt. Joseph Blinsky, the Commanding Officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern, after being selected as Tern's Sailor of the Quarter on July 13, 2017.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2017
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    California
    U.S. Coast Guard
    San Francisco
    Joseph Blinsky
    USCGC Tern (WPB 87343)
    Elisabeth Crichton

