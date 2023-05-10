Coast Guard medevacs man from U.S. Navy ship offshore Kodiak, Alaska

The Coast Guard medevaced a 28-year-old male from a U.S. Navy ship offshore Kodiak, Alaska, May 12, 2023. An Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene at 12 p.m., safely hoisted the Navy crewmember and transferred him in stable condition to Kodiak. LifeMed conducted a wing-to-wing transfer and flew the patient to Providence Alaska Medical in Anchorage for further care. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

