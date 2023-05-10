The Coast Guard medevaced a 28-year-old male from a U.S. Navy ship offshore Kodiak, Alaska, May 12, 2023. An Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene at 12 p.m., safely hoisted the Navy crewmember and transferred him in stable condition to Kodiak. LifeMed conducted a wing-to-wing transfer and flew the patient to Providence Alaska Medical in Anchorage for further care. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2023 18:59
|Photo ID:
|7795386
|VIRIN:
|230512-G-G0217-000
|Resolution:
|2100x1576
|Size:
|517.39 KB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|22
This work, Coast Guard medevacs man from U.S. Navy ship offshore Kodiak, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT