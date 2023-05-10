Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs man from U.S. Navy ship offshore Kodiak, Alaska

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    The Coast Guard medevaced a 28-year-old male from a U.S. Navy ship offshore Kodiak, Alaska, May 12, 2023. An Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene at 12 p.m., safely hoisted the Navy crewmember and transferred him in stable condition to Kodiak. LifeMed conducted a wing-to-wing transfer and flew the patient to Providence Alaska Medical in Anchorage for further care. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

