    Ohio National Guard’s ‘no wrong door’ policy opens possibilities to improve service member, family well-being

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    In recognition of National Prevention Week, the Ohio National Guard announces its recently established J9 Directorate, which is a comprehensive wellness program specifically focused on prevention, risk reduction and resiliency for its members and their families. The J9 incorporates existing Ohio National Guard programs — including, but not limited to, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention, Behavioral Health, Equal Employment Opportunity, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion — together with new programs concentrated on awareness and mitigating self-directed harm, violence and substance abuse. It will additionally expand current service member and family-based services by placing them underneath a single manager and dedicated staff that is better able to understand broader issues and trends, and to move to resolve them with the appropriate resources and experts. (Ohio National Guard graphic)

