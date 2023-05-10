Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander: Good units to routine things routinely

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger works with an installation youth to plant a tree April 28, 2023, during the post Arbor Day event at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the event, more than 500 trees were planted. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

