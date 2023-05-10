Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger works with an installation youth to plant a tree April 28, 2023, during the post Arbor Day event at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the event, more than 500 trees were planted. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2023 14:09
|Photo ID:
|7790643
|VIRIN:
|230428-A-OK556-452
|Resolution:
|3325x4987
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander: Good units to routine things routinely, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort McCoy Garrison commander: Good units to routine things routinely
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT