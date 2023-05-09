Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pathogen Finder

    Pathogen Finder

    FT. BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    The top row shows the vaccine platforms tested in RAPTER: Vesicular stomatitis virus delta G (VSVdeltaG), Nucleic acids that include both DNA and mRNA platforms, Adenovirus, nanolipoproteins (NLP), Outer membrane vesicles (OMV), Protein conjugates, and Nanosponge. The bottom row shows the pilot pathogens: SARS-CoV-2 and Ebola viruses, and Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria. The center section shows the immune responses each vaccine platform can generate, and the immune response required to protect against each pathogen. Machine learning combines this information to identify which platform is most compatible with a new pathogen. (Los Alamos National Laboratory image)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 16:44
    Photo ID: 7788596
    VIRIN: 230510-D-D0490-001
    Resolution: 2083x1385
    Size: 401.56 KB
    Location: FT. BELVOIR, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathogen Finder, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pathogen Finder

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JSTO in the News
    RAPTER
    Machine learning
    DNA mRNA platform
    vaccine platform
    immune response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT