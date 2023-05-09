Pathogen Finder

The top row shows the vaccine platforms tested in RAPTER: Vesicular stomatitis virus delta G (VSVdeltaG), Nucleic acids that include both DNA and mRNA platforms, Adenovirus, nanolipoproteins (NLP), Outer membrane vesicles (OMV), Protein conjugates, and Nanosponge. The bottom row shows the pilot pathogens: SARS-CoV-2 and Ebola viruses, and Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria. The center section shows the immune responses each vaccine platform can generate, and the immune response required to protect against each pathogen. Machine learning combines this information to identify which platform is most compatible with a new pathogen. (Los Alamos National Laboratory image)

