    Historic Influences Help Propel USU’s Graduate School of Nursing to its 30th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2008

    Courtesy Photo

    Uniformed Services University

    Dr. Faye Abdellah (center) and Sen. Daniel K. Inouye (center, blue suit) take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Uniformed Services University's (USU) Building E, which houses the Daniel K. Inouye Graduate School of Nursing. (USU photo)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2008
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 09:10
    Location: US
    Uniformed Services University

