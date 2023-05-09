Dr. Faye Abdellah (center) and Sen. Daniel K. Inouye (center, blue suit) take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Uniformed Services University's (USU) Building E, which houses the Daniel K. Inouye Graduate School of Nursing. (USU photo)
Historic Influences Help Propel USU’s Graduate School of Nursing to its 30th Anniversary
