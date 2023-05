Baumholder CYS wins prestigious award, demonstrates superior commitment to quality, safety

The Baumholder Youth Sports and Fitness Division gathers for a group photo after being recently selected to receive the Better Sports for Kids Program Provider Award by the National Alliance for Youth Sports for 2023. From left: Jahad Ghafari, Youth Sports and Fitness assistant director; Andhia Campos, Youth Sports and Fitness fitness specialist; Randy Ault, Youth Sports and Fitness Equipment and Facilities support assistant; and Marcel Fisher, Youth Sports and Fitness director. (Photo credit: Rogelio Montalvo)

