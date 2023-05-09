Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military nurses provide professional insight to students

    RP, GERMANY

    05.04.2023

    Photo by John Ciccarelli 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Nursing professionals from the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 86th Airlift Wing, Ramstein Air Base, and the 30th Medical Brigade recently joined forces to participate in a Health and Human Service Academy Career Fair at Ramstein High School, aiming to educate students about the rewarding career of nursing and the diverse opportunities it presents.

    The event, held on May 4, offered valuable insights into the dynamic and challenging field of healthcare and provided a unique opportunity for aspiring students to interact with experienced nurses and learn about the vital role they play in patient care.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 03:00
    Location: RP, DE
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    LRMC
    86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

