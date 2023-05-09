Nursing professionals from the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 86th Airlift Wing, Ramstein Air Base, and the 30th Medical Brigade recently joined forces to participate in a Health and Human Service Academy Career Fair at Ramstein High School, aiming to educate students about the rewarding career of nursing and the diverse opportunities it presents.



The event, held on May 4, offered valuable insights into the dynamic and challenging field of healthcare and provided a unique opportunity for aspiring students to interact with experienced nurses and learn about the vital role they play in patient care.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 03:00 Photo ID: 7787216 VIRIN: 230504-O-YR030-687 Resolution: 3692x1953 Size: 2.34 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military nurses provide professional insight to students, by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.