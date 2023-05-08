Petty Officer First Class Shares Education Journey, Encourages Sailors to Utilize Education Benefits

230323-N-N0443-8001 NORFOLK, Va. – Official portrait of Retail Services Specialist 1st Class Joseph Hintz. Hintz, a Sailor stationed at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, encourages Sailors to take advantage of education benefits offered through the Navy College Program. Since serving in the Navy, Hintz received both an associate and bachelor’s degree by using Tuition Assistance. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

