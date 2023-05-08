Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Petty Officer First Class Shares Education Journey, Encourages Sailors to Utilize Education Benefits

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Cheryl Dengler 

    Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center

    230323-N-N0443-8001 NORFOLK, Va. – Official portrait of Retail Services Specialist 1st Class Joseph Hintz. Hintz, a Sailor stationed at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, encourages Sailors to take advantage of education benefits offered through the Navy College Program. Since serving in the Navy, Hintz received both an associate and bachelor’s degree by using Tuition Assistance. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 10:14
    VIRIN: 230323-N-N0443-8001
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    NETC
    Navy College Program
    Tuition Assistance
    Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center
    NETPDC

