SAN DIEGO (May 3, 2023) Electrician’s Mate Fireman Stanislav Kostenevich, left, and Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Lord Louise Lasquite, center, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), perform bridge crane repairs aboard the ship alongside a civilian contractor, May 3, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 00:19 Photo ID: 7784553 VIRIN: 230503-N-AH435-1022 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 848.43 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Sailors Perform Bridge Crane Repairs, by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.