Sailors, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, move an aircraft dolly on the flight deck, May 6, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. NavyÕs capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 17:01 Photo ID: 7784124 VIRIN: 230506-N-CO784-2009 Resolution: 4243x3031 Size: 1.18 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.