    Flight Operations

    Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, move an aircraft dolly on the flight deck, May 6, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. NavyÕs capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    TAGS

    flight operations
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    flight deck
    aircraft dolly

