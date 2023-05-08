Chief Warrant Officer 3 Miguel Miranda, senior safety officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Battalion), 12CAB, received the 2022 James H. McClellan Aviation Safety Award at the Army Aviation Association of America Army Aviation Mission Summit, Gaylord Opryland Hotel, and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn., from April 26-28, 2023. (Photo provided by Army Aviation Association of America)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 14:06 Photo ID: 7783702 VIRIN: 230427-A-GB404-096 Resolution: 4613x3075 Size: 5.17 MB Location: TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CW3 Mirada Received AAAA Aviation Safety Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.