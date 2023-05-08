Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keys to the Castle: Unit Led Training in the Palm of Your Hand

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Mackenzie Brooks 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Civil engineering and security forces leadership are laser focused on successful unit led training opportunities that employ Air Force Regional Training Sites. Beginning later this year, the Air Force is offering units an opportunity to execute full range military operations in an austere environment.

    Keys to the Castle: Unit Led Training in the Palm of Your Hand

