Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Seizes $30 Million in Drugs with International Task Force

    U.S. Coast Guard Seizes $30 Million in Drugs with International Task Force

    GULF OF OMAN

    05.08.2023

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230508-N-NO146-1001 GULF OF OMAN (May 8, 2023) Bags of illegal drugs sit on the deck of a fishing vessel seized by U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) in the Gulf of Oman, May 8, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 06:04
    Photo ID: 7782767
    VIRIN: 230508-N-NO146-1001
    Resolution: 1419x1065
    Size: 783.74 KB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Seizes $30 Million in Drugs with International Task Force, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Coast Guard Seizes $30 Million in Drugs with International Task Force

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combined Maritime Forces
    Drug seizure
    U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT