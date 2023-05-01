230508-N-NO146-1001 GULF OF OMAN (May 8, 2023) Bags of illegal drugs sit on the deck of a fishing vessel seized by U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) in the Gulf of Oman, May 8, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 06:04 Photo ID: 7782767 VIRIN: 230508-N-NO146-1001 Resolution: 1419x1065 Size: 783.74 KB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Seizes $30 Million in Drugs with International Task Force, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.