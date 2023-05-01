U.S. Army Garrison Fort Gregg-Adams and 244th Quartermaster Battalion command teams unveil the new "Beaty Theater" sign on the marquee of the 1950-built facility during an afternoon ceremony, May 7. Previously known as the "Lee Theater" or "Lee Playhouse," the redesignation of the facility is part of a larger redesignation effort at the post, which itself recently received new namesakes reflecting the installation's long history of delivering top-notch military training for Army Sustainers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2023 Date Posted: 05.07.2023 15:27 Photo ID: 7782076 VIRIN: 230507-A-SN481-609 Resolution: 4450x3179 Size: 8.61 MB Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Theater at Fort Gregg-Adams redesignated as 'Beaty Theater', by Stephen Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.