Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Theater at Fort Gregg-Adams redesignated as 'Beaty Theater'

    Theater at Fort Gregg-Adams redesignated as 'Beaty Theater'

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Stephen Baker 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Gregg-Adams and 244th Quartermaster Battalion command teams unveil the new "Beaty Theater" sign on the marquee of the 1950-built facility during an afternoon ceremony, May 7. Previously known as the "Lee Theater" or "Lee Playhouse," the redesignation of the facility is part of a larger redesignation effort at the post, which itself recently received new namesakes reflecting the installation's long history of delivering top-notch military training for Army Sustainers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.07.2023 15:27
    Photo ID: 7782076
    VIRIN: 230507-A-SN481-609
    Resolution: 4450x3179
    Size: 8.61 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theater at Fort Gregg-Adams redesignated as 'Beaty Theater', by Stephen Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Post theater renamed for Medal of Honor recipient, actor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #FortGreggAdams #Beaty #redesignation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT