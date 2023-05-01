Theater at Fort Gregg-Adams redesignated as 'Beaty Theater'

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Gregg-Adams and 244th Quartermaster Battalion command teams unveil the new "Beaty Theater" sign on the marquee of the 1950-built facility during an afternoon ceremony, May 7. Previously known as the "Lee Theater" or "Lee Playhouse," the redesignation of the facility is part of a larger redesignation effort at the post, which itself recently received new namesakes reflecting the installation's long history of delivering top-notch military training for Army Sustainers.
Post theater renamed for Medal of Honor recipient, actor
