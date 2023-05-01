2nd Lt. Davis De Jong Poses for a photo at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City Iowa, May 7, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Ter Haar)
This work, 185th Air Refueling Wing selects new MEO Director, by MSgt Daniel Ter Haar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
185th Air Refueling Wing selects new MEO Director
