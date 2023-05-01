Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    301 FW Delayed Entry Program prepares recruits for basic training

    301 FW Delayed Entry Program prepares recruits for basic training

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman William Downs 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Delayed Entry Program development and training flight chief, Master Sergeant Jason Almodovar, poses with new recruits at the Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, Texas on May 6, 2023. Almodovar says his responsibility is to mentally and physically prepare them for basic training and technical training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2023
    Date Posted: 05.07.2023 12:01
    Photo ID: 7781752
    VIRIN: 230506-F-OH720-002
    Resolution: 5311x3541
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 301 FW Delayed Entry Program prepares recruits for basic training, by SrA William Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Delayed Entry Program
    DEP
    Fort Worth
    301st Fighter Wing
    301FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT