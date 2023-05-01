2023 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium April 2023

MAJ Kate Little and MSG Robert Whitney from Team SFL are at Fort Eustis this week attending the 2023 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium. The Symposium is a three-day event focusing on the Army's culture of health and fitness featuring speakers from the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training and US Army TRADOC and an Exposition of related technologies.

