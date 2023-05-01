Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium April 2023

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    MAJ Kate Little and MSG Robert Whitney from Team SFL are at Fort Eustis this week attending the 2023 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium. The Symposium is a three-day event focusing on the Army's culture of health and fitness featuring speakers from the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training and US Army TRADOC and an Exposition of related technologies.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 17:09
    Location: US
