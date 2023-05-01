Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future of Nursing is Bright, Says Chief Nursing Officer Simonson

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Katherine Simonson, Defense Health Agency chief nursing officer and acting assistant director for support, awards a challenge coin to Imelda “Med” Richter, a registered nurse at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, on April 13, 2023. Richter works in the hospital’s ambulatory procedures unit and post-anesthesia care unit. Simonson visited military hospitals and clinics to speak with nurses and nursing leaders as the Military Health System works to elevate the practice and profession of nursing. (Courtesy photo)

    nursing
    nurses
    military nurses
    Katherine Simonson
    DHA Spotlight
    Imelda Richter

