    Army EOD techs conduct clearance mission to support Marine Corps training in Vermont

    CAMP ETHAN ALLEN, VT, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    20th CBRNE Command

    U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians from the Fort Drum, New York-based 754th Ordnance Company (EOD) supported the Vermont National Guard and U.S. Marine Corps during the range clearance mission on Camp Ethan Allen, Vermont. The mission gave the EOD Soldiers the opportunity to work with other services while testing their ability to communicate with Marine Corps aircrews. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James R. Gamble.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 13:34
    Location: CAMP ETHAN ALLEN, VT, US
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Vermont National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Camp Ethan Allen
    20th CBRNE Command

