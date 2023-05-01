Army EOD techs conduct clearance mission to support Marine Corps training in Vermont

U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians from the Fort Drum, New York-based 754th Ordnance Company (EOD) supported the Vermont National Guard and U.S. Marine Corps during the range clearance mission on Camp Ethan Allen, Vermont. The mission gave the EOD Soldiers the opportunity to work with other services while testing their ability to communicate with Marine Corps aircrews. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James R. Gamble.

