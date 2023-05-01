Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC 7 Dusty Dogs Pose for a Group Photo

    NV, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Troi Prieto 

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron SEVEN

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron SEVEN (HSC 7) poses for a group photo in front of three of their MH-60S Seahawks on the flight line at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada, May 4, 2023. HSC 7 is part of Carrier Air Wing Three and has been conducting training exercises in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Troi Prieto.)

