SURFLANT Hosts CTS 23-1

NORFOLK, Virginia (April 26, 2023) – Vice Adm. Jim Kilby, commander, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, speaks during Commander Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) Commander’s Training Symposium (CTS), April 26. CTS is a bi-annual, two-day leadership training event for flag officers, commanding officers, and command senior enlisted leaders across the SURFLANT claimancy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham)

