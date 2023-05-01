Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SURFLANT Hosts CTS 23-1

    SURFLANT Hosts CTS 23-1

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Milham 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Virginia (April 26, 2023) – Vice Adm. Jim Kilby, commander, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, speaks during Commander Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) Commander’s Training Symposium (CTS), April 26. CTS is a bi-annual, two-day leadership training event for flag officers, commanding officers, and command senior enlisted leaders across the SURFLANT claimancy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 13:36
    Photo ID: 7777609
    VIRIN: 230504-N-OW182-0003
    Resolution: 972x647
    Size: 586 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SURFLANT Hosts CTS 23-1, by PO1 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SURFLANT Hosts Commander&rsquo;s Training Symposium 23-1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCPON
    SURFLANT
    USFF
    CTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT