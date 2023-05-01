Proud Marine mom, Jessica Meyle (right), with her daughter, Teresa, and son, then PFC Robert M. Meyle following his graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. Search DHS Mother's Day to see more of our military moms.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 13:23 Photo ID: 7777557 VIRIN: 230504-D-D0202-001 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PFC Robert M. Meyle with his sister and mom, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.