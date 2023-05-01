Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, the commander of Air Education and Training Command, sits down with Alan Clepper for an interview at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., April 11. Clepper, a radio host from 103.1 KOFM, had the opportunity to get to know Robison in an informal setting.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 11:20 Photo ID: 7777203 VIRIN: 230411-F-CD382-1009 Resolution: 7078x4724 Size: 1.95 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Robinson on 103.1 KOFM, by A1C Christian Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.