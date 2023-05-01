Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Robinson on 103.1 KOFM

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Soto 

    71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, the commander of Air Education and Training Command, sits down with Alan Clepper for an interview at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., April 11. Clepper, a radio host from 103.1 KOFM, had the opportunity to get to know Robison in an informal setting.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 11:20
    Photo ID: 7777203
    VIRIN: 230411-F-CD382-1009
    Resolution: 7078x4724
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Robinson on 103.1 KOFM, by A1C Christian Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Interview
    Vance
    AETC

