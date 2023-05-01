Learning the Legacy: Marine Corps Holds Leadership Seminar at Howard University

U.S. Marines, ROTC students, and members of Marine For Life attended the Marine Corps Leadership Seminar workshop at Howard University in Washington, D.C., April 21, 2023. MCLS develops greater connectedness between the Marine Corps and local university community to attract top talent for Marine Corps officer (and enlisted) programs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Levi Voss)

