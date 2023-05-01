Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 724th AMS is recognized for excellence

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Calopedis 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 724th Air Mobility Squadron poses for a photo in front of a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 18, 2023. The 724th AMS won the 2022 Outstanding Logistics Readiness Unit Small Air Terminal of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Calopedis)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 04:48
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    This work, The 724th AMS is recognized for excellence, by A1C Thomas Calopedis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ramstein AB
    Aviano AB
    724th AMS

