The 724th AMS is recognized for excellence

The 724th Air Mobility Squadron poses for a photo in front of a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 18, 2023. The 724th AMS won the 2022 Outstanding Logistics Readiness Unit Small Air Terminal of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Calopedis)

