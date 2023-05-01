Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Flight Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen 

    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

    230502-N-MK109-1020 SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 2, 2023) U.S. Sailors remove chocks and chains from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

    Flight Operations
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    DDG 108
    USS Wayne E. Meyer
    HSM 73

