In a milestone emphasizing the Marine Corps’ successful standardization in recruit training, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island will deactivate its Fourth Recruit Training Battalion in a ceremony June 15, 2023, and realign personnel between the service’s two recruit training locations. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo Illustration by CWO3 Bobby J. Yarbrough)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 14:14 Photo ID: 7775635 VIRIN: 230503-M-DE426-0001 Resolution: 5016x3856 Size: 3.34 MB Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps to Deactivate Fourth Recruit Training Battalion, by CWO2 Bobby Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.