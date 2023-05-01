Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps to Deactivate Fourth Recruit Training Battalion

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Yarbrough 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    In a milestone emphasizing the Marine Corps’ successful standardization in recruit training, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island will deactivate its Fourth Recruit Training Battalion in a ceremony June 15, 2023, and realign personnel between the service’s two recruit training locations. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo Illustration by CWO3 Bobby J. Yarbrough)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps to Deactivate Fourth Recruit Training Battalion, by CWO2 Bobby Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training
    Fourth Battalion

