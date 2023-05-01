Marine Corps to Deactivate Fourth Recruit Training Battalion

In a milestone emphasizing the Marine Corps’ successful standardization in recruit training, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island will deactivate its Fourth Recruit Training Battalion in a ceremony June 15, 2023, and realign personnel between the service’s two recruit training locations. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo Illustration by CWO3 Bobby J. Yarbrough)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 14:14
|Photo ID:
|7775635
|VIRIN:
|230503-M-DE426-0001
|Resolution:
|5016x3856
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
