NMRTC Bremerton Obstetric Patient Navigator

For all of our valued expectant patients enrolled to NMRTC Bremerton, Congratulations!

Your OB/GYN team is here to provide a warm catch and a warm handoff of support and guidance for accessing all your prenatal needs.



How does it work? Once you have confirmed pregnancy you may contact your primary care manager (PCM) team and request a referral for your prenatal care. If you don’t have a PCM, or are new to the area, arrangements can be made by contacting TRICARE West at www.TRICARE-West.com or calling 1-844-866-9378.



Referrals for prenatal care can take three to five business days for processing. Feel free to contact Health Net Federal Services to set up a user account and gain access to manage and view your referrals as desired. This also can be done at www.TRICARE-West.com or by calling 1-844-866-9378.



Your community OB/GYN provider’s office may reach out to you after your referral is approved to book your appointment. However, if you have not received a call to book your appointment, you may contact their office directly. The contact information for your provider’s office will be listed on your www.TRICARE-West.com account information page.



NMRTC Bremerton OB/GYN team will ensure you are experiencing a smooth, warm handoff to the community providers. You can expect to hear from our team by phone during this process.



Prenatal Visits – What expectant mothers can expect



While some clinics may offer earlier first prenatal appointments, the first prenatal visit can usually be expected between 10-14 weeks of pregnancy; should you require care prior to this visit, please contact your PCM team.



Additionally, if your community OB/GYN provider is having difficulty scheduling your monthly visits, your NMRTC Bremerton OB/GYN team can help with your prenatal care until your community provider can see you. If you have any questions, please contact us at 360-475-4995.



For those who have questions or concerns regarding your pregnancy or health prior to your first visit with your prenatal care provider, you may also utilize the TRICARE appointment line at 1-800-404-4506 or contact your PCM team directly using MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.



For non-urgent concerns and questions, you may also call the 24/7 TRICARE Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-874-2273.



Our OB/GYN team of providers, nurses and hospital corpsmen are here for you, from warm catch to warm handoff to warm delivery.



We look forward to helping you and your soon-to-be newborn (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 14:15 Photo ID: 7775634 VIRIN: 230503-N-HU933-001 Resolution: 5613x3617 Size: 4.01 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRTC Bremerton Obstetric Patient Navigator, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.