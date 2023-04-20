‘Keep Asking Questions’: High School STEM Researchers Celebrated at NJSHS

Dr. Sandra Chapman, a program officer in the Office of Naval Research’s Warfighter Performance Department, delivers remarks at the National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (NJSHS).



Held April 12-15, 2023, in Virginia Beach, NJSHS is a renowned showcase of STEM research by high school students, is sponsored by the Department of Defense and is administered by the National Science Teaching Association. It encourages high school students to conduct original STEM research and recognizes them for outstanding achievements.



(U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)

