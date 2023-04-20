‘Keep Asking Questions’: High School STEM Researchers Celebrated at NJSHS

An attendee at the National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (NJSHS) receives an award from (left to right) Dr. Travis King, director for basic research and STEM outreach, Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Research and Technology; Capt. Randy Cruz, assistant chief of naval research; and Dr. Bindu Nair, director of basic research, U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).



Held April 12-15, 2023, in Virginia Beach, NJSHS is a renowned showcase of STEM research by high school students, is sponsored by the DoD and is administered by the National Science Teaching Association. It encourages high school students to conduct original STEM research and recognizes them for outstanding achievements.



(U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)

