Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Keep Asking Questions’: High School STEM Researchers Celebrated at NJSHS

    ‘Keep Asking Questions’: High School STEM Researchers Celebrated at NJSHS

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Michael Walls 

    Office of Naval Research

    An attendee at the National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (NJSHS) receives an award from (left to right) Dr. Travis King, director for basic research and STEM outreach, Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Research and Technology; Capt. Randy Cruz, assistant chief of naval research; and Dr. Bindu Nair, director of basic research, U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

    Held April 12-15, 2023, in Virginia Beach, NJSHS is a renowned showcase of STEM research by high school students, is sponsored by the DoD and is administered by the National Science Teaching Association. It encourages high school students to conduct original STEM research and recognizes them for outstanding achievements.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 13:10
    Photo ID: 7775419
    VIRIN: 230503-N-NO201-1001
    Resolution: 2246x1495
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Keep Asking Questions’: High School STEM Researchers Celebrated at NJSHS, by Michael Walls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ONR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT