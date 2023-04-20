Second Merchant Vessel Seized within a Week by Iran

STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 3, 2023) A screenshot of a video showing fast-attack craft from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy swarming Panama-flagged oil tanker Niovi as it transits the Strait of Hormuz, May 3, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo)

Date Taken: 05.03.2023