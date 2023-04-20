Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Second Merchant Vessel Seized within a Week by Iran

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    05.03.2023

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 3, 2023) A screenshot of a video showing fast-attack craft from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy swarming Panama-flagged oil tanker Niovi as it transits the Strait of Hormuz, May 3, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    VIRIN: 230503-N-NO146-1005
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second Merchant Vessel Seized within a Week by Iran, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    seizure
    IRGCN
    Niovi

