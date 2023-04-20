Maj. Gen. Tom O'Connor Jr., commander, Aviation and Missile Command, delivered the keynote address to the new graduates from the Command and General Staff Officers’ Course during a ceremony held April 21 on Redstone Arsenal, Ala.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 12:38 Photo ID: 7773140 VIRIN: 230421-A-CT301-005 Resolution: 5003x3315 Size: 2.45 MB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMCOM commander addresses Redstone Arsenal CGSOC graduates, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.