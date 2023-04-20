USNS Bruce C. Heezen (T-AGS 64) arrives in Monaco for IHO Assembly 2023

MONACO CITY, Monaco – The Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship USNS Bruce C. Heezen (T-AGS 64) arrived in Monaco City, Monaco, May 1, for a scheduled port visit to participate in the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) Assembly 2023.



The assembly is formed by representatives of 98 Member States, meeting every three years to provide general guidance on the function and work of the organization, as well as taking decisions of technical and administrative nature.



The ship’s presence in Monaco is a demonstration of the U.S. Navy’s continued commitment and support to the European region and reinforces the strong bond between the United States and Europe.

Date Taken: 05.02.2023