    USNS Bruce C. Heezen (T-AGS 64) arrives in Monaco for IHO Assembly 2023

    MONACO CITY, MONACO

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Bobby Dixon 

    Command, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography

    MONACO CITY, Monaco – The Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship USNS Bruce C. Heezen (T-AGS 64) arrived in Monaco City, Monaco, May 1, for a scheduled port visit to participate in the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) Assembly 2023.

    The assembly is formed by representatives of 98 Member States, meeting every three years to provide general guidance on the function and work of the organization, as well as taking decisions of technical and administrative nature.

    The ship’s presence in Monaco is a demonstration of the U.S. Navy’s continued commitment and support to the European region and reinforces the strong bond between the United States and Europe.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 12:18
    Photo ID: 7773094
    VIRIN: 230502-N-FJ553-021
    Resolution: 1555x960
    Size: 281.76 KB
    Location: MONACO CITY, MC
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Naval Oceanography
    Monaco
    Heezen
    International Hydrographic Organization

