    JMC, USTRANSCOM partnership provides ammo in record time to Ukraine

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Photo by Shawn Eldridge 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost (left), the commander of U.S. Transportation Command, listens to Col. Landis Maddox (right), the commander of Joint Munitions Command, speak on April 10 at JMC’s headquarters in Rock Island, Illinois.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 09:40
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    JMC
    USTRANSCOM

