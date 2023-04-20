Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost (left), the commander of U.S. Transportation Command, listens to Col. Landis Maddox (right), the commander of Joint Munitions Command, speak on April 10 at JMC’s headquarters in Rock Island, Illinois.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 09:40
|Photo ID:
|7772660
|VIRIN:
|230410-A-FE115-566
|Resolution:
|3296x1808
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JMC, USTRANSCOM partnership provides ammo in record time to Ukraine, by Shawn Eldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JMC, USTRANSCOM partnership provides ammo in record time to Ukraine
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT