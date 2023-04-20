Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost (left), the commander of U.S. Transportation Command, listens to Col. Landis Maddox (right), the commander of Joint Munitions Command, speak on April 10 at JMC’s headquarters in Rock Island, Illinois.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 09:40 Photo ID: 7772660 VIRIN: 230410-A-FE115-566 Resolution: 3296x1808 Size: 2.31 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMC, USTRANSCOM partnership provides ammo in record time to Ukraine, by Shawn Eldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.