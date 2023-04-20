Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DTS Transition Graphic

    DTS Transition Graphic

    ROBINS AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    AFRC’s Transition to DTS web graphic created as a supporting graphic for a featured story on the transition to the Defense Travel System at the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 21, 2023. This graphic was created as a TASK to support a featured story on the AFRC website. (U.S. Air Force Reserve still graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 07:57
    Photo ID: 7772363
    VIRIN: 230421-F-ML705-0001
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 18.23 MB
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DTS Transition Graphic, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Transition
    Informational
    DTS
    Phase
    RTS Sunset

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT