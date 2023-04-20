On April 27, NAVSUP FLC San Diego took part in the nationwide effort to honor the victims of the Holocaust and Nazi persecution by holding a virtual Days of Remembrance ceremony. The event coincides with the nation’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust established by Congress and led by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2023 13:36
|Photo ID:
|7770943
|VIRIN:
|230501-D-NT238-331
|Resolution:
|982x737
|Size:
|157.61 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Days Of Remembrance Observance Poster, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVSUP FLC San Diego held Days of Remembrance ceremony honoring victims of the Holocaust and Nazi persecution
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT