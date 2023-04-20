Days Of Remembrance Observance Poster

On April 27, NAVSUP FLC San Diego took part in the nationwide effort to honor the victims of the Holocaust and Nazi persecution by holding a virtual Days of Remembrance ceremony. The event coincides with the nation’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust established by Congress and led by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC.

