    Days Of Remembrance Observance Poster

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    On April 27, NAVSUP FLC San Diego took part in the nationwide effort to honor the victims of the Holocaust and Nazi persecution by holding a virtual Days of Remembrance ceremony. The event coincides with the nation’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust established by Congress and led by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 13:36
    Photo ID: 7770943
    VIRIN: 230501-D-NT238-331
    Resolution: 982x737
    Size: 157.61 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Days Of Remembrance Observance Poster, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego held Days of Remembrance ceremony honoring victims of the Holocaust and Nazi persecution

    NAVSUP

