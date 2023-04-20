(pictured left to right) Col. Tavi Brunson, 528th Sustainment Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne) Commander, Cyndi Brunson, wife of Col. Brunson, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Amanda Baker, a Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist with the 528th Sustainment Brigade, her son, Mason, husband Matt Baker, and son Owen. Staff Sgt. Baker recently graduated from the Advanced Leadership Course at Fort Meade, Maryland. (Photo provided by Staff Sgt. Baker).
Achieving sustainable military motherhood through behavioral health
