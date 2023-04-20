BACH Lab Poses for National Medical Laboratory Professionals Week

For National Medical Laboratory Professionals Week, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital would like to thank our Department of Pathology and Laboratory!



The Department's staff members help ensure Soldier deployment readiness and improve the health and wellness of Family Members and Retirees by providing accurate and timely test results from their full-service clinical laboratory, transfusion service, anatomical pathology, and forensic pathology consultative services. They are committed to providing professional medical care with state-of-the-art laboratory medicine through exceptional customer service while ensuring patient confidentiality and privacy.

