    The Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade provides world-class cyber training to U.S. Army Pacific's Third Multi-Domain Task Force (3MDTF)

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade

    The Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade (ARCPB) deployed a Mobile Training Team to Fort Shafter, HI from 13 to 17 March 2023 in order to provide world-class cyber training to U.S. Army Pacific's Third Multi-Domain Task Force (3MDTF). This mobile training team was operationalized in order to posture the 3MDTF for the upcoming Pacific Sentry Exercise in June 2023, as the United States and Japan continue to strengthen their security partnership in response to rising tensions abroad.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.30.2023 15:51
    Photo ID: 7769733
    VIRIN: 230430-A-AB123-001-CC
    Resolution: 4028x2360
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade provides world-class cyber training to U.S. Army Pacific's Third Multi-Domain Task Force (3MDTF), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cyber
    335th signal command
    army reserve cyber protection brigade
    arcpb

