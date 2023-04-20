The Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade provides world-class cyber training to U.S. Army Pacific's Third Multi-Domain Task Force (3MDTF)

The Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade (ARCPB) deployed a Mobile Training Team to Fort Shafter, HI from 13 to 17 March 2023 in order to provide world-class cyber training to U.S. Army Pacific's Third Multi-Domain Task Force (3MDTF). This mobile training team was operationalized in order to posture the 3MDTF for the upcoming Pacific Sentry Exercise in June 2023, as the United States and Japan continue to strengthen their security partnership in response to rising tensions abroad.

