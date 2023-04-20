Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Affairs Office Works to Meet Recruitment Goals

    STARKE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Pedro Arroyo 

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Capt. Valeria M. Pete and Sgt. Pedro A. Arroyo, with the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Public Affairs Office (PAO), conduct an interview with an Air Defense Battle Management System Operator (14G) during Annual Training at Camp Blanding in order to support recruiting efforts. Air defense Soldiers maintain, manage, and operate complex military computers and communication equipment to ensure our nation's air defense maintains operational readiness and lethality at the highest level. (Photo by Sgt. Pedro A Arroyo)

    TAGS

    flarng Air Defense Artillery 14G Public Affairs Recruiting and Retention

