    Popular military social media influencer takes part in “Hope in the Trenches” podcast

    Popular military social media influencer takes part in "Hope in the Trenches" podcast

    CLACKAMAS, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Austin von Letkemann uses a variety of social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and Youtube) for his publishing “Mandatory Fun Day,” his daily military video skits. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 19:08
    Location: CLACKAMAS, OR, US 
    Popular military social media influencer takes part in "Hope in the Trenches" podcast

    Social Media
    Leadership
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
    U.S. National Guard
    Mandatory Fun Day

