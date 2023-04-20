Fight for a better life

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ahmed Alghadhban, 56th Operational Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineer, was born in Karbala, Iraq. He was 16 when the U.S. and coalition forces invaded at the beginning of the Iraq war. He was later brought to America after being selected by the Fulbright Program and now serves as a bioenvironmental engineer for the 56th Fighter Wing.

