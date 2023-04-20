Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fight for a better life

    Fight for a better life

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ahmed Alghadhban, 56th Operational Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineer, was born in Karbala, Iraq. He was 16 when the U.S. and coalition forces invaded at the beginning of the Iraq war. He was later brought to America after being selected by the Fulbright Program and now serves as a bioenvironmental engineer for the 56th Fighter Wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 16:20
    Photo ID: 7768226
    VIRIN: 230426-F-LV886-0000
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fight for a better life, by SrA Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fight for a better life

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    diversity
    refugee
    resiliency
    Iraq
    AETC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT