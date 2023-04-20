Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Meade Recognizes Volunteers of the Year

    Fort Meade Recognizes Volunteers of the Year

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Chul (Chuck) Yang 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Fort Meade recognized its Volunteers of the Year Wednesday night at Club Meade. Col. Michael Sapp, Garrison Commander, FGGM, presented awards to the Active-Duty Volunteer of the Year, the Civilian Volunteer of the Year, the Youth Volunteer of the Year, the Volunteer Family of the Year, the CYS Volunteer of the Year and the Volunteer Organization of the Year, Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 16:13
    Photo ID: 7768193
    VIRIN: 230427-A-OP786-278
    Resolution: 4000x2252
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Recognizes Volunteers of the Year, by Chul (Chuck) Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT