Fort Meade recognized its Volunteers of the Year Wednesday night at Club Meade. Col. Michael Sapp, Garrison Commander, FGGM, presented awards to the Active-Duty Volunteer of the Year, the Civilian Volunteer of the Year, the Youth Volunteer of the Year, the Volunteer Family of the Year, the CYS Volunteer of the Year and the Volunteer Organization of the Year, Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 This work, Fort Meade Recognizes Volunteers of the Year, by Chul (Chuck) Yang