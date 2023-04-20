Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMU-3 Receives its first two MQ-9A Reapers

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Logan Beeney 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3's first MQ-9A Reaper arrives at the main gate, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, April 27, 2023. VMU-3 transitioned from the RQ-21A Blackjack to the MQ-9A Reaper unmanned aircraft system to support modernization efforts that align with Force Design 2030. VMU-3 supports the Marine Air-Ground Task Force by providing multi-surveillance and reconnaissance, date gateway and relay capabilities through an aerial layer, and enabling or conducting the detection and cross cueing of targets and facilitating their engagement during expeditionary, joint, and combined operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Logan Beeney)

