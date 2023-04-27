Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prevent Lead Poisoning in Children

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Robbie Hammer 

    Defense Health Agency

    Two house painters in hazmat suits removing lead paint from an old house. Any home or building built before 1978 should be tested for lead in its paint and surrounding soil. If a child lives in the home, they should be tested for lead poisoning.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 14:51
    Photo ID: 7765052
    VIRIN: 230427-O-DO202-791
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 10.98 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Prevent Lead Poisoning in Children

    lead poisoning
    blood levels

