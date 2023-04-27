Two house painters in hazmat suits removing lead paint from an old house. Any home or building built before 1978 should be tested for lead in its paint and surrounding soil. If a child lives in the home, they should be tested for lead poisoning.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 14:51 Photo ID: 7765052 VIRIN: 230427-O-DO202-791 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 10.98 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Prevent Lead Poisoning in Children, by Robbie Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.