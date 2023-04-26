Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Pensacola Tours NAS Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Bruce Cummins 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry Shashaty welcomes members of Leadership Pensacola (LeaP) April 27 at the Mustin Beach Club. Participants in this year's LeaP program, a Pensacola Chamber Foundation initiative designed to help participants acquire an understanding of the issues facing the Pensacola area and gain the leadership skills necessary to resolve them, received a tour of numerous facilities and commands on the air station.

