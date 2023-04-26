PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry Shashaty welcomes members of Leadership Pensacola (LeaP) April 27 at the Mustin Beach Club. Participants in this year's LeaP program, a Pensacola Chamber Foundation initiative designed to help participants acquire an understanding of the issues facing the Pensacola area and gain the leadership skills necessary to resolve them, received a tour of numerous facilities and commands on the air station.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 10:56 Photo ID: 7764484 VIRIN: 230427-N-GO179-001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.51 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership Pensacola Tours NAS Pensacola, by Bruce Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.