PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry Shashaty welcomes members of Leadership Pensacola (LeaP) April 27 at the Mustin Beach Club. Participants in this year's LeaP program, a Pensacola Chamber Foundation initiative designed to help participants acquire an understanding of the issues facing the Pensacola area and gain the leadership skills necessary to resolve them, received a tour of numerous facilities and commands on the air station.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 10:56
|Photo ID:
|7764484
|VIRIN:
|230427-N-GO179-001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership Pensacola Tours NAS Pensacola, by Bruce Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT